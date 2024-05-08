Aetna agrees to provide equal fertility coverage for LGBTQ+ people in landmark settlement

By
Gay Today
May 8, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Technology

In a historic win for the LGBTQ+ community, Aetna reached a settlement today with a group of plaintiffs alleging medical discrimination in their fertility coverage. The insurance company is paying out $2 million to the members of the class action lawsuit, as well as restructuring how they cover fertility for queer couples moving forward. This marks the first big step toward ending fertility-based medical discrimination for LGBTQ+ couples.

The case, Goidel et al. v. Aetna, was filed in September 2021. Couple Emma Goidel and Ilana Caplan came face to face with injustice when trying to have a second child in 2020. Married three years, they were covered under Caplan’s Aetna insurance plan through Columbia University in New York City, where Caplan was pursuing a Doctorate in Nursing Practice. They were overjoyed to find that Aetna – a subsidiary of CVS Health – covered intrauterine insemination (IUI) until they realized coverage was only…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Aetna agrees to provide equal fertility coverage for LGBTQ+ people in landmark settlement

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today