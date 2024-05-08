City official’s hateful tantrum leads to city banning all books on LGBTQ+ parents

By
Gay Today
May 8, 2024Posted in: Book Nook, Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion, World

The cover of “Same-Sex Parents” by Holly Duhig
Photo: Amazon

The Cumberland City Council in Sydney, Australia, has voted to ban all same-sex parenting books from the eight local libraries it oversees. The move was spurred by Councillor Steve Christou – former Mayor of Cumberland City Council – who posted on X last month claiming that he received complaints from local residents about a book called Same-Sex Parents by Holly Duhig being on display in the kids section at one of the council-run libraries.

The book’s description on Amazon says it “explores same-sex parents, equips children with the confidence to answer questions, and shows that all families are different but equally loving.”

Christou told the council the book was sexualizing children and that its placement in the kids section was “really disturbing,” according to The Guardian. He said parents who contacted him were “distraught” over it and emphasized that they live in “a very religious” and “very family-oriented” community that does not “want such controversial issues against their beliefs indoctrinated to their libraries.”

Equality Australia legal director Ghassan Kassisieh vehemently disagreed, saying that the book is…

Read full story, and more, from Source: City official’s hateful tantrum leads to city banning all books on LGBTQ+ parents

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today