Boy Scouts of America announces a major rebrand and, of course, homophobes are absolutely losing it

Gay Today
This just in: The Boy Scouts of America are undergoing a much-needed rebrand.

Following years of turmoil due to declining membership and widespread allegations of abuse and misconduct, the once iconic organization is changing its name.

Beginning next February, the youth group will simply be called “Scouting America,” emphasizing its new commitment to inclusion. The name change coincides with the organization’s 115-year anniversary.

“While this may be a surprise to some of you, for us this is a straightforward evolution and the next natural step in ensuring all American youth feel welcomed and recognized in an organization that is meant to serve all Americans,” Roger A. Krone, president of the Boy Scouts of America, told reporters.

The shift has been a long time coming.

The BSA didn’t lift its ban on gay and bi youth members until 2014, and gay and bi adult leaders until 2015. The discriminatory ban was enacted in 1978, and infamously put into action when…

