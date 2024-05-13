Bakery raises thousands for LGBTQ+ youth after “concerned citizen” rages over its Pride flag

Gay Today
Community members flooded a Cranford, New Jersey bakery with support after the store received a hateful letter about the Pride flag hanging at its entrance.

The letter to Sweet n’ Fancy Emporium was signed anonymously by “Citizens of Cranford” but was written in first person by a “concerned citizen” who said they “notified all of my girlfriends” about the flag “who in turn have decided to boycott your store.”

“It is not that we despise the flag,” the letter continued. “It is just we do not want to be associated with crazy left wingers who hate America.”

Owner Amanda Giardi posted a photo of the note on the bakery’s social media account on April 16.

“I was saddened to receive such a hateful note…

