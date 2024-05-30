National Park Service reverses ban on uniformed rangers at Pride events

Park Rangers and Glacier National Park Conservancy staff attend the 2023 Pride Parade in Missoula, Montana.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The National Park Service (NPS) has reversed its prohibition on employees marching in Pride events in uniform. The prohibition, outlined in a May 9 memo to NPS employees, was met with outrage and media coverage since park rangers had marched in Pride events nationwide in previous years.

In a clarification memo to NPS leadership, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland wrote, “I am directing [NPS] Bureau leaders or their designated officials to determine how and when bureaus should participate in these externally organized events. This could include marching units in parades, booths at parades, events etc. This would allow employees to participate in uniform representing their respective bureau. This direction takes effect immediately.”

Haaland added that further guidance on the implementation of the policy will be…

