Park rangers are now banned from wearing uniforms to Pride because it’s political issue

By
Gay Today
May 24, 2024

The National Park Service (NPS) has confirmed that it is banning rangers from wearing their uniforms to attend or march in Pride events. NPS rangers have marched in Pride Parades such as those in New York, Seattle, and San Francisco in the past.

While the uniform guidelines are already in place, a memo sent on May 9 to all employees said that “participating in or attending any demonstration or public event wherein the wearing of the uniform could be construed as agency support for a particular issue, position, or political party” is not permitted. Previously, these guidelines had not been enforced.

An NPS spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that the ban applies to Pride marches, leaving many of their queer employees feeling blindsided. One NPS employee, who spoke to NBC News under the condition of anonymity, said the decision “appalled” them. The employee has been involved, wearing their uniform, in many Pride events nationwide and…

