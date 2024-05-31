Target employees speak out against store’s reaction to right-wing Pride backlash

Pride Merchandise Target Dadeland Station Florida May 2023
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Target employees are criticizing what they are calling the national retailer’s “haphazard and reactive” response to the 2023 right-wing backlash against its Pride merchandise. Facing violent threats against employees, the retailer moved its merchandise to the back of some stores.

Target then scaled back its Pride gear from the 2,000 items it had last year to just 75 items this year, and it will only carry the items in half of its stores.

Anonymous employees told The Washington Blade that the company’s decision to move its 2023 merchandise “didn’t feel great.” They said Target’s communications team denied employee requests for more information about in-store confrontations over the Pride gear, citing privacy and safety concerns. The employees claimed that some videos…

