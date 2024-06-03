GLAAD’s “Summer of Giving” Blood Donation Drive Begins

Gay Today
Blood Donation at Hospital
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

GLAAD, the top LGBTQ+ media advocacy group, is partnering with America’s Blood Centers, a national organization of community-based, independent blood centers, to undertake a summer-long national blood drive campaign that is LGBTQ+ supportive.

The campaign, called “The Summer of Giving,” was announced on May 22 and runs from May 28 to Septemeber 4.

GLAAD describes the campaign as “a national blood drive campaign focused on advocacy and education on the  implementation of new [Food and Drug Administration] guidance that expands blood donor eligibility to more LGBTQ people, especially for gay and bisexual men who, in the past, have faced discrimination around blood donor eligibility.”

“This initiative encourages businesses to host blood drives and all eligible individuals to donate blood in recognition of recent eligibility changes that promote fairness and inclusivity in the donation process while maintaining the safety of the blood supply,” GLAAD said in a press release.

The aforementioned guidelines refer to the FDA’s May 2023 revised blood donation rules, which replaced the previous policy…

