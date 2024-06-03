Joe Biden celebrates LGBTQ+ people’s “extraordinary courage” in Pride Month proclamation

Gay Today
He has recognized Pride Month every year he’s been in office. Donald Trump did not.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a Pride celebration, Saturday, June 10, 2023, on the South Lawn of the White House.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation this past Friday declaring June to be LGBTQI+ Pride Month.

“During Pride Month, we celebrate the extraordinary courage and contributions of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) community,” the proclamation reads. “We reflect on the progress we have made so far in pursuit of equality, justice, and inclusion.  We recommit ourselves to do more to support LGBTQI+ rights at home and around the world.”

The proclamation then discusses a bit of the history of Pride, how it was inspired by the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, and how it continues to celebrate the achievements of LGBTQ+ people that “enrich every aspect of American life as educators, entertainers, entrepreneurs, athletes, actors, artists, scientists, scholars, diplomats, doctors, service members, veterans, and so much more.”

The proclamation discusses a few of the Biden administration’s achievements when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality, including…

