Intersex-inclusive Progress Pride flags flying over London’s Regent Street.
Photo: David Hudson

A prominent Christian organization in the U.K. is trying to get Progress Pride flags removed from a London street.

Since 2022, dozens of Progress Pride flags — which include black, brown, pastel blue, pastel pink, and white angled stripes and a yellow triangle containing a purple circle in addition to the traditional rainbow stripes — have been strung across central London’s Regent Street. The variation on the Pride flag is meant to foreground the inclusion of people of color, trans people, and intersex people in the LGBTQ+ community.

“It really is a flag for everyone,” Intersex Equality Rights U.K. founder Valentino Vecchietti, who first incorporated elements of the Intersex Pride flag to the Progress Pride variation, told the BBC in 2022.

But not everyone agrees. In late May, Christian Concern, an evangelical Christian advocacy group, launched an online petition urging Westminster City Council leader Adam Hug to…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Conservative Christians want “ugly” Pride flags removed from street

