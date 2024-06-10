A second Trump administration would test how strong support is for LGBTQ+ rights

Donald Trump’s core followers live in an alternate universe. For proof, look no further than a new poll about the difference between Trump supporters and Biden supporters. According to the poll, Trump supporters have abysmal attitudes toward trans rights and marriage equality, a finding with potentially devastating implications in a second Trump term.

The Pew Research Center interviewed more than 8,700 adults, including more than 7,100 registered voters for their views on a wide range of social issues. While the findings themselves aren’t entirely a surprise, the depth of the Trump supporters’ discomfort with how society has changed is striking, especially when compared with how Biden voters feel.

Not surprisingly, on racial issues, Trump voters simply don’t believe that slavery has had a lasting impact on Black Americans. When asked if slavery has…

