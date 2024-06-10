Duolingo removes LGBTQ+ content for Russian users

By
Gay Today
June 10, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Technology, World

Duolingo has removed LGBTQ+ inclusive content from the Russian version of its app. According to Meduza, the language learning app took the step in order to comply with the country’s draconian laws banning LGBTQ+ “propaganda.”

The move comes several months after Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media, or Roskomnadzor (RKN), received a complaint about Duolingo from an activist group based in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk. In February, Latvia-based independent Russian news outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe reported that the group, Radetel, had shared screenshots from the app’s English exercises that included…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Duolingo removes LGBTQ+ content for Russian users

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today