Hate pastor’s plan to remove all LGBTQ+ library books could backfire spectacularly

His plan may actually cause libraries to order more LGBTQ+ books.

Pastor Kyle Lammott of Exodus Church
A pastor in Witchita, Kansas encouraged his followers to check out LGBTQ+-themed books from local libraries to keep people of all ages from reading them. However, a local librarian says the pastor’s plan may backfire since the library uses check-out information to determine the popularity of certain books and to order similar books from the same topic area.

“One way you can love your neighbors and your community is to gather together some of the men in your church and go empty the local library of all their LGBTQ+ books,” Kyle Lammott, lead pastor of Exodus Church in east Wichita, wrote in a recent post on Instagram. “Start with the kids’ books and work your way up.”

Lammott’s post included a photo of…

