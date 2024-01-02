Facebook finally suspends hate influencer Chaya Raichik’s LibsofTikTok account

By
Gay Today
January 2, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Technology

Chaya Raichik, who goes by Libs Of TikTok
Photo: Fox Nation screenshot

Facebook temporarily suspended the anti-LGBTQ+ LibsofTikTok account for violating “community standards,” according to the account’s owner, Chaya Raichik.

On Saturday, the account posted a screenshot of a message from “The Facebook Team” stating, “The Page Libs of Tik Tok has been disabled for going against our Community Standards. You cannot visit the Page and you won’t be able to add new people to the Page.” The message also linked to Facebook’s user policies.

Raichik reposted the screenshot on her personal X account and wrote, “The censorship is going to get a lot worse.” Raichik and other conservatives regularly accuse large social media companies of being biased against right-wing viewpoints to discourage site moderators from enforcing policy.

Facebook had reinstated the account by Sunday. The company didn’t…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Facebook finally suspends hate influencer Chaya Raichik’s LibsofTikTok account

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today