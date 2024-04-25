Nearly 700 users sue Grindr for allegedly sharing HIV-status without consent

By
Gay Today
April 25, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Technology, World

Over 670 Grindr users in the U.K. are suing the queer hook-up app for allegedly and non-consensually sharing their “highly sensitive” private information — including ethnicity, orientation, and HIV-status — with third parties for commercial purposes. Grindr has denied the allegation, but it’s not the first time the app has been accused of potentially harming users.

The lawsuit — filed in London’s High Court by the class-action legal firm Austin Hayes — alleges the sharing occurred between 2018 and 2020 with the analytics companies Apptimize and Localytics, and potentially affected thousands of users, according to the law firm, NBC News reported. The lawsuit seeks £100,000 ($123,552) in total, according to the BBC.

While Grindr admitted in 2018 that it shared user data with…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Nearly 700 users sue Grindr for allegedly sharing HIV-status without consent

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today