Pope stands by blessing LGBTQ+ couples & blasts opponents for refusing “brotherly discussion”

Despite immense opposition, Pope Francis is standing by his approval of the blessing of same-sex unions.

The new rule was included in a declaration issued on December 18 by the Vatican’s Office of the Doctrine of the Faith and signed by Pope Francis. It allows priests to bless same-sex couples for the very first time, though it emphasizes that the Church still does not approve of same-sex marriage.

The announcement caused uproar in the Catholic community, but the Pope appears to have no regrets. In a recent appearance on an Italian talk show, he stated that the “Lord blesses everyone” and that “in most cases, when you don’t accept a decision, it’s because you don’t understand,” the Associated Press reported.

When the host asked him if he felt alone in his decision, he declared, “You..

