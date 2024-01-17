Jennifer Lopez-impersonating drag queen screams with joy when she finally meets the real J.Lo

Jennifer Lopez (right) on stage at The Abbey with drag performer Jo Lopez.
Photo: Screenshot

Jennifer Lopez made an appearance at West Hollywood gay club The Abbey over the weekend, thrilling fans and stunning one drag performer who was dressed up as J.Lo with her surprise entrance.

As NBC News reported, drag artist Jo Lopez had just finished performing a number to the singer’s new single “Can’t Get Enough” at The Abbey’s Sunday Service drag brunch on January 14, when J.Lo herself snuck onto the stage.

The Hustlers star, draped in a full-length fur coat, was greeted by cheers from the crowd and a stunned scream from her drag impersonator.

“I. met. MOTHER. [sic]” Jo Lopez wrote in an Instagram post following the event.

According to the WeHo Times, Jennifer Lopez stopped by the iconic venue not only to promote her upcoming album This Is Me…Now and her beverage line, Delola, but also to honor..

