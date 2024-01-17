Two major trans rights organizations are merging to fight hate with “double the power”

The National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) and the Transgender Legal Defense Fund (TLDEF) – two of the largest trans rights organizations in the country – have announced plans to merge amidst endless legislative attacks against trans folks across the United States.

This summer, the organizations will become one under the name Advocates for Trans Equality.

“We’ll be able to operate with double the influence, double the power,” NCTE executive director Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen told NBC News. “At a time when states are considering a record number of anti-transgender bills, trans voices are needed now more than ever, and we have to be operating at a different scale.”

TLDEF executive director Andrea Hong Marra added that despite the immense growth of her organization over the past several years, “It’s not enough.”

