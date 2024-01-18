Greece just got one big step closer to marriage equality

By
Gay Today
January 18, 2024

Just days after hedging on a timeline to introduce legislation to legalize gay marriage in Greece, the recently reelected center-right prime minister Kyiakos Mitsotakis got a major boost for his campaign pledge with the endorsement of gay opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis.

The legislation, unveiled Wednesday, is fiercely opposed by a faction of Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party and other right-leaning lawmakers in the Greek Parliament, as well as by the Greek Orthodox Church. Support by the left-leaning Syriza party’s 38 members would ensure passage.

Kasselakis said he would overlook “imperfections” in the bill and instruct his party to vote for the proposal, which retains a prohibition on..

