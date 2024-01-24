Ex-Abercrombie & Fitch CEO cites statute of limitations in defense against gay sex trafficking accusations

By
Gay Today
January 24, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People

Abercrombie & Fitch Models
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The embattled former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, Mike Jeffries, has broken his silence over allegations he trafficked young men for sex parties he hosted around the world between 2009 and 2015.

In a legal complaint filed in October, Jeffries and his partner Matthew Smith were accused of using A&F corporate resources to orchestrate a “criminal enterprise” for a “sex trafficking venture” during his tenure as CEO.

The lawsuit was filed by former model David Bradberry and other plaintiffs who also accused Jeffries and Smith of sexual misconduct and rape after being lured to Jeffries’ New York residence and other luxury hotels.

In new court filings, Jeffries is asking to have the lawsuit dismissed on the grounds that the claims are “meritless” and fall outside the statue of limitations, according to the BBC.

Mike Jeffries

Mike Jeffries at a NYC Abercrombie & Fitch store opening in 2005
(Photo by David Pomponio/FilmMagic for Paul Wilmot Communications)

In the statement, Jeffries’ lawyers said he..

Read full story, and more, from Source: Ex-Abercrombie & Fitch CEO cites statute of limitations in defense against gay sex trafficking accusations

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today