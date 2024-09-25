Hate preacher defends unhinged colleague’s alleged wife-beating in shocking video

Steven Anderson
A notorious anti-LGBTQ+ Independent Fundamental Baptist (IFB) hate pastor has been caught on tape defending the domestic violence of a fellow hate-mongering preacher in a recently posted covert recording.

In the video recording of a phone conversation between John Anderson — the estranged son of Pastor Steven Anderson of Faithful Word Baptist Church in Tempe, Arizona — and Pastor Jonathan Shelley (a fellow anti-LGBTQ+ IFB leader), Shelley bends over backward to excuse John Anderson’s accusations his father beat his mother with an electrical cord countless times, slapped her hard across the face repeatedly, and left her bloodied on numerous occasions.

In the call, John Anderson notes the hypocrisy and deceit his father has displayed, publicly denying accusations by him and his sibling (admitted Nazi Issac Anderson) that Steven Anderson “punched” his wife with a closed fist.

“My dad’s been meeting with his church members and said, ‘I have never hit my wife, physically laid hands on her,’ which is something that is blatantly not true, because I saw him…

