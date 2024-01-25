California judge blocks new rule that would forcibly out trans police officers

By
Gay Today
January 25, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

A police officer writes a ticket to a driver for not wearing a seat belt
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A California judge has temporarily blocked a new state rule that requires police officers to share their gender identities when reporting the traffic stops they made to the state’s antidiscrimination board.

Officers are required to report demographic information about the folks they stop in accordance the state’s Racial and Identity Profiling Act. On January 1, Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) added the requirement that the police officers themselves must report their own gender identities as part of the disclosure requirements.

The information would also be accessible by coworkers and supervisors, which would inevitably lead to the forced outing of officers. The Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC) told the San Francisco Chronicle that under the new rule, officers could be fired if they refuse to share their gender identity and could lose their license if they lie about it. The reasons for the rule are..

Read full story, and more, from Source: California judge blocks new rule that would forcibly out trans police officers

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today