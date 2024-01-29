GOP lawmakers busted saying they want to ban gender-affirming care for adults too

By
Gay Today
January 29, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Ohio State Rep. Gary Click (R)
Photo: Ohio House of Representatives

Republican lawmakers from Ohio and Michigan admitted on social media that the “endgame” of their efforts at restricting access to gender-affirming care is to ban such care for adults as well as minors.

Michigan state Rep. Brad Paquette (R) hosted the X Spaces meeting Friday, which brought together several Michigan state senators and representatives and Ohio Rep. Gary Click (R) to discuss policy around gender-affirming care for minors with detransitioner and anti-trans activist Prisha Mosley.

While much of the hour-long conversation focused on transgender young people, towards the end, Michigan state Rep. Josh Schriver (R) pivoted to adults.

“My whole thing is, in terms of endgame, why are we allowing these practices for anyone?” Schriver asked. “Why would we stop this for anyone under 18, but not apply this for anyone over 18? It’s harmful across the board, and I think..

Read full story, and more, from Source: GOP lawmakers busted saying they want to ban gender-affirming care for adults too

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today