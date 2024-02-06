This cop was inspired to help others after being victim of hate crime

By
Gay Today
February 6, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Officer Brandon White
Photo: City of Chamblee

After Brandon White was attacked in a vicious anti-gay hate crime, it changed his life.

But he didn’t let it define him negatively. Instead, the response by the community and law enforcement inspired him to help other people in danger. He joined the police force and now works as a first responder.

In 2012, the attack on White garnered national attention after four men pounced on him as he left an Atlanta store, beating and kicking him as they screamed anti-gay slurs. The perpetrators uploaded a video of the violence online to brag about their attack on a defenseless teenager.

No one reported the crime to the police and after the video was uploaded, cops were left without any information — including White’s identity or that of his attackers.

“I didn’t know any of the attackers,” he said. “I didn’t know why they attacked me until I saw the video and learned that..

