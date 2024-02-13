Conservative Christians are outraged at Pandora jewelry ad for showing happy lesbian couple

By
Gay Today
February 13, 2024

Scene from the Pandora ad
Photo: Screenshot

It was a sweet ad for most people that showed people giving gifts of jewelry to loved ones, but some conservative Christians are outraged that a lesbian couple appeared in the ad.

“Unfortunately, Pandora also blatantly throws homosexuality in the viewer’s face with the lesbian couple’s intimate embrace,” the website for One Million Moms (OMM) says. “Scripture repeatedly states that homosexuality is wrong, and God will not tolerate this sinful behavior.”

The ad shows various groups of people giving each other jewelry as gifts – including some friends, a mother and a daughter, straight parents and their daughter, and two Black women who are a couple – as..

