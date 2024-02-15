Lesbian couple makes history in Nepal as first to have their marriage recognized by government

By
Gay Today
February 15, 2024Posted in: Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics, World

People gathered at first Nepal Pride Parade near the Federal parliament of Nepal – 29 June 2019
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

As LGBTQ+ rights have expanded, countries worldwide have recognized gay and lesbian couples’ right to marry. But while marriage equality has become commonplace in Europe and North and South America, progress has been slower in Africa and Asia.

While Taiwan became the first South Asian country to recognize marriage equality in 2019, Nepal is quickly charging to the forefront by passing another important milestone — its first-ever recognition of a married lesbian couple.

In the capital city of Kathmandu, Anju Devi Shrestha and Suprita Gurung have made history as the first lesbian couple to register their marriage with the authorities.

After the couple got their official marriage certificate, the activist group Mayako Pahichan Nepal said in a statement, “The Nepalese LGBT communities have..

Read full story, and more, from Source: Lesbian couple makes history in Nepal as first to have their marriage recognized by government

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today