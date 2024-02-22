Far-right House Republicans demand Mike Johnson keep anti-LGBTQ+ provisions in spending bills

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson
The far-right House Freedom Caucus sent a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) demanding that their conservative riders be kept on large spending bills for 2024 that still haven’t been passed by Congress. Their list of demands includes several anti-LGBTQ+ provisions.

House Republicans attached anti-LGBTQ+ provisions to several major spending bills in Congress, which included things like ending LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination measures at federal agencies or requiring the Federal Aviation Authority to stop posting Pride content to social media. Since these amendments are not about spending but were still attached to appropriations bills, they’re called riders.

Instead of passing the bills to fund the federal government, moderate Republicans voted with Democrats for continuing resolutions to keep the federal government funded through March to avoid a government shutdown. With the deadline approaching, the House Freedom Caucus is worried that…

