British Royal Mint issues George Michael £5 coin

Gay Today
George Michael performing at the Wembley Arena (London, UK) in 2006, for the 25 Live tour.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Royal Mint has announced a limited edition £5 coin honoring the late singer George Michael.

The commemorative coin features the former Wham! lead singer wearing his signature sunglasses. It also includes a snippet of lyrics from his song “Faith,” released after he left the band to embark on a solo career.

One of the best-selling artists in the world, the gay icon came out in 1998.

Michael was arrested for…

