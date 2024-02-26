JK Rowling donates big money to anti-trans group

JK Rowling made headlines again for her anti-trans obsession with the discovery that she donated a hefty £70,000 (about $89,000) to a Scottish women’s organization challenging an inclusive government definition of “woman.”

Rowling made the pledge with a crowdfunding campaign organized by For Women Scotland (FWS), which has been in court arguing with the Scottish government over the 2018 Gender Representation on Public Boards Act.

That legislation seeks gender equity on public boards in Scotland and features language inclusive of trans people with a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC).

The Times of Londonthe TelegraphScottish Daily Express, and the Daily Mail all featured Rowling’s donation prominently.

FWS has argued that the Gender Representation law threatens cisgender women’s rights in general and their place in single-sex spaces in particular.

The group scored a victory earlier when a court ruled the Scottish National Party’s position…

