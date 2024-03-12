New study reveals 10% of Americans have history of bisexual behavior

By
Gay Today
March 12, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People

A recent study revealed a substantial increase in the number of Americans who either identify as bisexual or have a history of bisexual behavior. 9.6% of respondents reported having both male and female partners, over three times more than what was reported in the 1990s.

The study, published by researchers Martin A. Monto and Sophia Neuweiler in The Journal of Sex Research, utilizes the General Social Survey dataset, a nationally representative sample of over 32,000 participants. The survey aims to carefully represent each demographic of the United States, and follows up with participants across each successive decade in order to assess how responses may change over time. An additional 2,300 participants were added in the 2021 wave.

The study used a variety of tools to try and measure sexual orientation and prior sexual behavior. This includes a question that asks respondents to…

Read full story, and more, from Source: New study reveals 10% of Americans have history of bisexual behavior

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today