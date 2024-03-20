Australia’s first out lesbian senator marries partner of 20 years

Photo of a woman putting an engagement ring on another woman’s finger
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Penny Wong, Australia’s first out lesbian senator, has married her long-term partner Sophie Allouache after a nearly 20-year relationship. Their daughters — 11-year-old Alexandra 8-year-old Hannah — served as flower girls at the wedding.

The two married last Saturday at the Bird in Hand winery in the South Australian city of Adelaide. Wong represents South Australia in the nation’s senate. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his fiancee Jodie Haydon attended the ceremony along with other senior government ministers from Wong’s Labor political party, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

“We are delighted that so many of our family and friends could share this special day with us,” Wong wrote as a caption for an Instagram photo showing herself and her newlywed bride.

The two women met in 2007 but didn’t…

