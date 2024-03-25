Lauren Boebert & far-right Republicans slam spending bill for failing to decimate LGBTQ+ rights

By
Gay Today
March 25, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R)
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

President Joe Biden averted a government shutdown on Saturday when he signed a new $1.2 trillion federal spending bill – one that had in part been held up over a slew of anti-LGBTQ+ provisions that extreme conservatives were determined to include.

In the end, only one of the more than 40 anti-LGBTQ+ riders made it into the bill – a provision preventing Pride flags from being flown over U.S. embassies in foreign countries, something Biden staunchly condemned and that embassies can creatively work around anyway.

In a February letter to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), the far-right House Freedom Caucus said members would vote against the spending bill and shut down the government unless these riders were included.

In response to the bill’s passage, the caucus – which referred to the bill as the “swamp omnibus” – tweeted a list of…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Lauren Boebert & far-right Republicans slam spending bill for failing to decimate LGBTQ+ rights

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today