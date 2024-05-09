Humiliated: Marjorie Taylor Greene booed on House floor as her motion to vacate Mike Johnson fails

U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)
Photo: Gage Skidmore – Wikimedia Commons

Transphobic Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) finally filed her motion to kick out House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Wednesday evening. A majority of her House Republican colleagues united with 163 Democrats to help defeat her motion immediately in a 359-43 vote, but not before booing her as she introduced the vote.

Boos erupted on both sides of the House chamber as Greene read her resolution, The Hill reported. After defeating her motion, the chamber’s members cheered. Even former President Donald Trump, who Greene deeply admires, said that now is “not the time” to kick out the speaker because it “will be portrayed as chaos” and negatively affect” Republicans’ chances during an election year.

“I appreciate the show of confidence from my colleagues to defeat this misguided effort,” Johnson said after surviving the vote. “That is certainly what it was.”

Greene filed her initial motion to oust the speaker over a month ago. But as soon as she formally introduced it on Wednesday evening, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise…

