Human Rights Campaign to spend $15 million to support Joe Biden’s reelection campaign in key swing states

By
Gay Today
May 23, 2024Posted in: Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

President Joe Biden at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner, Washington, DC USA, September 15, 2018
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Human Rights Campaign announced Monday the launch of a $15 million public education and engagement drive to mobilize a record-high 75 million identified “equality voters” ahead of the November elections.

The mobilization, titled “We Show Up: Equality Wins,” hopes to combat anti-trans attacks and secure significant electoral victories among Democrats, including the re-election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. HRC plans to reach voters through field programs, events, and advertising buys in six key battleground states: PennsylvaniaArizonaMichiganWisconsinGeorgia, and Nevada.

According to HRC, the number of identified equality voters has grown from…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Human Rights Campaign to spend $15 million to support Joe Biden’s reelection campaign in key swing states

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today