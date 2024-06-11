Ahead of the NBA Finals, let’s remember how Mavericks owner Mark Cuban got it right on Bud Light

During the Bud Light boycott last Pride season, many corporate execs shied away from opining on the polarizing topic. But not Mark Cuban. The Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank host didn’t just defend Bud Light’s decision to partner with Dylan Mulvaney.

He said it was smart business for companies to reach out to the LGBTQ+ community, and pushed back against the prevailing narrative that Bud Light was harmed. During a time when many corporate execs stay silent about polarizing issues, Cuban’s candor is laudable.

The frenetic entrepreneur promises to be in the news over the next week, with the Mavericks taking on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals…

