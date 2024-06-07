Gay Republican candidate melts down when he figured out that his party is homophobic

By
Gay Today
June 7, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger at Log Cabin Republicans’ Courage To Lead Dinner held on June 29, 2006 in Hollywood, CA.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A gay Republican politician in Colorado was apparently shocked by a recent email sent out by state party head Dave Williams, which called LGBTQ+ people “evil” and “woke creeps,” Westword reports. Now the gay conservative is rejecting any endorsements from the state GOP following this incident.

Valdamar Archuleta, president of LGBTQ+ conservative group Log Cabin Republicans of Colorado and current candidate for the state’s First Congressional District, said, “It’s alienating a large group of people within the party. Not just LGBT people, but our friends, our allies, our families. This was a massive mistake. We need to work on unifying the party and growing the party, not isolating people with divisive messages like this.”

Archuleta said on X how he rejects the Colorado GOP endorsement following this email and posted a three-minute long video where he called the state GOP email…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Gay Republican candidate melts down when he figured out that his party is homophobic

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today