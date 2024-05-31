Lifeguard sues city because flying Pride flags violates his Christianity

Just in time for Pride Month, a very well-paid evangelical Christian lifeguard is suing Los Angeles County over Pride flags.

Jeffrey Little, a longtime employee with the LA County Fire Department, which oversees lifeguards at LA county beaches, says the job’s requirement to raise the Progress Pride flag at his lifeguard station in June is an infringement of his religious rights.

“The views commonly associated with the Progress Pride flag on marriage, sex, and family are in direct conflict with Captain Little’s bona fide and sincerely held religious beliefs on the same subjects,” says the suit filed in federal court last week.

LA County supervisors voted last year to fly the Progress Pride flag at public buildings during Pride Month. That requirement included lifeguard facilities at the Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, a favorite gathering spot for LGBTQ+ beachgoers. Little was routinely stationed there.

The 20-year veteran lifeguard then protested to supervisors that…

