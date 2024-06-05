Pride isn’t just inaccessible for disabled people, it’s emotionally inaccessible too

By
Gay Today
Every year around the end of May and the beginning of June, right when I start to see the Pride emblems popping out everywhere, I get a sickening feeling in my stomach. I get the sickening feeling because as a severely disabled person, I have never truly felt all that welcome at the Pride festivities, despite all the signage reminding me that “Everyone is welcome.”

It should really be, “Everyone is welcome if you are non-disabled.” My cerebral palsy, limited use of my limbs, and assistance needs as a power wheelchair user have made it very difficult to access even basic parts of my queer sexuality, and Pride feels really inaccessible to me a severely disabled, severely sexy person.

No accessibility at the parade

One of the biggest draws at Pride is the parade route.  Every year, cities all over the world have their streets lined with people marching in solidarity for queer liberation and inclusion. There are half-naked dudes in next to nothing, muscle boys and daddies, my kind of party – woof.

Now, imagine that same march, but this time consider that you are in a mobility device — butt level to everyone else — and no one can make space for you. As much as I adore…

