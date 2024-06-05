State GOP tells people to “burn all Pride flags” during June

By
Gay Today
June 5, 2024Posted in: Events, Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion

The Republican Party wrote that “godless groomers” are demonic and “ultimately harm our children.”

The Colorado Republican Party called LGBTQ+ people “godless groomers” who want to “harm our children” in a recent email to its members. The party has encouraged its members to burn all Pride flags in June and called queer people “Satanic” and “demonic” via social media.

“The month of June has arrived and, once again, the godless groomers in our society want to attack what is decent, holy, and righteous so they can ultimately harm our children,” the Colorado GOP wrote in a recent email highlighted by KUSA journalist Kyle Clark. “These degenerates want to violate our children and their innocence,” the email continued, referring to gender-affirming care as “irreversible” “barbaric medical procedures,” despite the fact that gender-affirming care is reversible and medical procedures are rarely performed on minors.

