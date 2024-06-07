Bakery turns homophobic messages into delicious fundraiser for LGBTQ+ charities

By
Gay Today
June 7, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Cookies from Rock City Cake Company’s “Sick Freaks Cookie Box”
Photo: Rock City Cake Company

A bakery has turned nasty anti-LGBTQ+ social media messages into delicious cookies that will benefit queer-allied charities.

The “Sick Freak Cookie Box” — sold by the Rock City Cake Company of Charleston, West Virginia — features real-life hate messages that the company received after sharing social media posts supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The bakery printed out the individual messages on edible paper and then placed them on top of cookies surrounded by pale orange and blue icing and a ring of multi-colored sprinkles.

Some of the hateful messages include ones calling the bakers…

