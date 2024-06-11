Federal judge overturns Florida’s gender-affirming care ban in historic victory for trans rights

Gay Today
June 11, 2024

A U.S. District Court permanently blocked Florida from enforcing a ban on transition care for transgender minors and some trans adults.

In a ruling issued earlier today, Judge Robert Hinkle of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida said, “Florida has adopted a statute and rules that ban gender-affirming care for minors even when medically appropriate. The ban is unconstitutional.”

The law included bans on…

