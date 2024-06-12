GOP Rep demanded the VA stop flying Pride flags. They shut him down.

Rep. Matt Rosendale
On Monday, Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) sent a letter to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough to demand that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) remove their Pride flags. The department refused, saying they support all veterans, including LGBTQ+ veterans.

“VA facilities fly the Pride flag – which was created by an Army Veteran – as a tribute to the service and sacrifice of LGBTQ+ Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors,” VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes told the Helena Independent Record.

“Secretary McDonough authorized the flying of the Pride flag at VA facilities for the duration of Pride Month, as he has done in previous years. VA continues to fly the American flag and POW flag in their rightful places at all facilities, and no flags are moved or taken down for the Pride flag to be flown.”

