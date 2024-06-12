Pete Buttigieg calls out Alito’s hatred of the Pride flag: It’s about “love & acceptance”

By
Gay Today
June 12, 2024Posted in: Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg eloquently responded to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s wife’s hateful rant about Pride flags, explaining that the rainbow flag means “love and acceptance.”

Martha-Ann Alito was caught explaining how much she hates seeing the Pride flag while at a Supreme Court Historical Society dinner reception last week. She complained that she was forced to see the flag across the lagoon near her home because her neighbors were flying it, and she wanted to fly a “shame” flag in response.

“I made a flag in my head,” she said. “This is how I satisfy myself. I made a flag. It’s white and it has yellow and orange flames around it. And in the middle is the word ‘Vergogna.’ Vergogna in Italian means shame. Vergogna. V-E-R-G-O-G-N-A. Vergogna.”

“Shame, shame, shame on you,” she concluded. “You know? Anyway.”

Buttigieg was asked about her words…

