Pope Francis uses anti-gay f-slur while refusing to let gay men join the priesthood

For the second time in a month, Pope Francis used an Italian slur in association with his opposition to gay men in the priesthood.

The Pope reportedly repeated the word — “frociaggine,” which roughly translates to “fag**try” in English — at a meeting with 200 priests at Salesian Pontifical University in Rome, according to two major Italian news outlets, ANSA and Adnkronos.

Two weeks ago, the Vatican issued a rare apology for Francis’s use of the word at a closed-door meeting of bishops on the same subject of gay priests.

Following the meeting Tuesday, the Vatican…

