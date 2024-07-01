Toronto Pride parade canceled after pro-Palestinian protestors block streets

Toronto’s Pride Parade came to an abrupt end on Sunday when a group of pro-Palestine activists interrupted the festivities.

The group of about 30 people, called the Coalition Against Pinkwashing, stopped the parade about three and a half hours after the start time. Protestors chanted, “Free Palestine” and “Pride is a protest,” The Toronto Star reported, with floats and parade participants stuck behind the protestors.

About 45 minutes after the protestors blocked the parade,  Pride Toronto announced the cancellation of the remainder of the parade.

“We made the decision to cancel the remainder of the parade out of our commitment to ensuring public safety,” Pride Toronto wrote in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), “While we deeply respect and uphold everyone’s right to peacefully protest, our foremost priority is the well-being of all participants and spectators.”

Protestors had a list of demands, which included…

