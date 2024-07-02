House Democrats introduce resolution condemning Uganda’s “Kill the Gays” law

By
Gay Today
July 2, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, World

Congressman Mark Takano of California’s 41st District
Photo: Official Congressional Portrait

Last week, out Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) and Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) led a group of nearly two dozen members of Congress in condemning Uganda’s horrific Anti-Homosexuality Act.

On Wednesday, June 26, Takano and Beatty introduced a House resolution condemning the law, which has been described as one of the most extreme examples of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the world, and called upon the East African nation’s government to repeal it.

“The House of Representatives condemns the government of Uganda’s criminalization and draconian punishments regarding consensual same-sex sexual conduct and so-called ‘promotion of homosexuality,’” the resolution reads.

Signed by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni last May, the Anti-Homosexuality Act made what is described in the law as “aggravated homosexuality” punishable by the death penalty, imposed a life sentence for “recruitment, promotion and funding” of same-sex “activities,” and even banned identifying as LGBTQ+.

In April, nearly a year after it went into effect, Uganda’s Constitutional Court ruled…

Read full story, and more, from Source: House Democrats introduce resolution condemning Uganda’s “Kill the Gays” law

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today