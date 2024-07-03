Joe Biden & Elton John dedicate historic visitors’ center at Stonewall National Monument

President Joe Biden poses for a photo with Sir Elton John, Friday, September 23, 2022
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

On Friday, President Joe Biden joined out musician Elton John and a parade of LGBTQ+ activists and allies to dedicate a new visitors’ center at the Stonewall National Monument in New York.

The National Park Service monument in Greenwich Village, at the site of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, is the first in the country honoring LGBTQ+ people.

“To this day, Stonewall remains a symbol of the legacy and leadership of the LGBTQ+ community — especially trans women of color — who, for generations, have been at the forefront of helping realize the promise of America for all Americans,” Biden told a cheering crowd at the event.

With the riots, “the heart of this movement was ignited,” Biden said, “and the course of history has changed forever.”

President Obama designated the blocks surrounding the Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street as a national monument in 2016. In 2022, the nonprofit Pride Live announced the acquisition of…

