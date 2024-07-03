Trump judge blocks Biden’s Title IX protections for LGBTQ+ students in four more states

July 3, 2024

A federal district court judge appointed by former President Donald Trump has blocked the enforcement of the Biden administration’s expanded Title IX rules in four more states and many different schools across the nation.

Judge John W. Broomes of the United States District Court for the District of Kansas issued the third such ruling against the Department of Education’s rules, and it applies to Alaska, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, as well as a Stillwater, Oklahoma, middle school where a student sued, and to the members of three anti-LGBTQ+ organizations that sued, including the extremist group Moms for Liberty. Previous injunctions restricted these rules in Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Virginia, and West Virginia.

