A new HIV-prevention injection just succesfully completed its clinical trials

By
Gay Today
July 9, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Technology, World

The pharmaceutical company Gilead has announced that its new pre-exposure prophylactic (PrEP) injectable medication has passed a Phase III clinical trial demonstrating its safety and effectiveness against other current PrEP treatments. The trial found that the medication protected cisgender women from HIV in 100% of cases.

Clinicians found that the twice-yearly shot, lenacapavir, worked in all patients during the blind trials. The trial’s success led researchers to recommend that the full dose be given to all participants, including those who had previously received the standard daily oral PrEP medication.

“Twice-yearly lenacapavir for PrEP, if approved, could provide a critical new choice for HIV prevention that fits into the lives of many people who could benefit from PrEP around the world — especially…

Read full story, and more, from Source: A new HIV-prevention injection just succesfully completed its clinical trials

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today