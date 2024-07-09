Far-right megachurch pastor calls Biden the epitome of “homosexual immorality”

By
Gay Today
July 9, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion
The pastor also condemned Biden’s support for “all the transgender nonsense.”

Pastor John MacArthur
Photo: YouTube screenshot

Ultraconservative megachurch pastor John MacArthur believes that when a society “turns to sexual immorality, homosexual immorality, and a reprobate mind, God gives them up.”

“There’s a sense in which God takes His hand of blessing off that society. When He gives them up, it means he gives them up to the consequences of their choices. If you follow that pattern, what you get is Joe Biden, who is the epitome of all those things that I just talked about,” the Sun Valley, California Grace Community Church pastor recently said in an interview with the far-right website Breitbart.

MacArthur went on to condemn Biden’s advocacy for homosexuality and “all the transgender nonsense,” referring to the 81-year-old president’s tenure as a divine judgment on America.

MacArthur cited this as justification for people to turn to…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Far-right megachurch pastor calls Biden the epitome of “homosexual immorality”

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today